Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc (FNKO) Decreased by Analyst

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of FNKO opened at $15.89 on Monday. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $754.03 million and a P/E ratio of 52.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,101,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $203,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

