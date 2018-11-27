Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp Reduced by B. Riley (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resolute Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million.

REN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:REN opened at $33.62 on Monday. Resolute Energy has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.33 and a beta of 3.46.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $1,837,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 803,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,467,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 55.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 463,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 225,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.