Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Receives $45.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 900,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.