Quanta Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $6.84 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $5,292.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.02421841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00128837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00189871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.08643055 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

