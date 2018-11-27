Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 70,537 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,059. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

