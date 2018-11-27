Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Chemed worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,209. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,888. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

