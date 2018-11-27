Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,244.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after acquiring an additional 252,916 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

Shares of CSGP traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.37. 1,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

