Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.83 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,654 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Shares of APD traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

