Quantum (QTM) Shares Up 13.7%

Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)’s share price shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.58. 536,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 324,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quantum by 782.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum (NYSE:QTM)

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

