Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 40,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. Radware has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Radware by 13.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radware by 80.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Radware by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 55.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.