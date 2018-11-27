Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $241,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDX opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

