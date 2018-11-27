Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 28,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 977.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 66,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 60,303 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

