Rathbone Brothers (RAT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAT. Numis Securities raised shares of Rathbone Brothers to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,730 ($35.67) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,727.29 ($35.64).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,416.88 ($31.58) on Tuesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 2,275 ($29.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Paul Stockton purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,354 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £894.52 ($1,168.85).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

