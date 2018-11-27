RE Advisers Corp Has $96.64 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RE Advisers Corp owned 3.66% of Dycom Industries worth $96,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,636 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price objective on Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of DY traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. 7,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

