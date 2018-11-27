RE Advisers Corp Increases Position in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 789.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,400 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Interface by 111.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,760,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 927,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after buying an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,741,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,084,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Interface by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 250,951 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

