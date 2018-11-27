Realty Income Corp (O) Stake Lessened by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 192,039 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

