Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

11/27/2018 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company's product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. "

11/23/2018 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2018 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Kezar Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/24/2018 – Kezar Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 33,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,987. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $173,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

