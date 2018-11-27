Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS):

11/19/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/15/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

11/14/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “While Oasis Petroleum recently reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings triggered by lower-than-anticipate production, results were strong overall. Oasis' profit improved from the year-ago period thanks to steady oil price recovery, while operating cash flows surged from the year-ago levels. As it is, the company has been riding high on its top-tier acreage position in the Bakken shale play. Though it cut its Q4 output view slightly, Oasis has kept its 2018 exit rate production growth rate at around 15%. However, the company's issuance of new stocks to fund a deal has resulted in substantial dilution of earnings per share. Lack of significant geographical diversification still remains a major headwind. Thus the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/6/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/6/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Ifs Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum has been riding high on its top-tier acreage position in the Bakken shale play, which is responsible for its robust production growth. The Texas-based upstream player's robust volume profile has helped it beat earnings for nine quarters in a row. Driven by robust results, the company upgraded its output outlook, further boosting the optimism surrounding the stock. Oasis Petroleum's Delaware acreage acquisition in early 2018 has diversified its holdings. Notably, it has been generating enough cash to pay off debt along with funding capex since the past three years. These positives are also well reflected in its price performance with its shares rallying strongly so far this year. Banking on stronger oil prices and robust production growth, Oasis Petroleum is poised to maintain its cash flow momentum going forward. This accounts for our bullish stance.”

10/17/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/15/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum has been riding high on its top-tier acreage position in the Bakken shale play, which is responsible for its robust production growth. The Texas-based upstream player's robust volume profile has helped it beat earnings for nine quarters in a row. Driven by robust results, the company upgraded its output outlook, further boosting the optimism surrounding the stock. Oasis Petroleum's Delaware acreage acquisition in early 2018 has diversified its holdings. Notably, it has been generating enough cash to pay off debt along with funding capex since the past three years. These positives are also well reflected in its price performance with its shares rallying strongly so far this year. Banking on stronger oil prices and robust production growth, Oasis Petroleum is poised to maintain its cash flow momentum going forward. This accounts for our bullish stance.”

10/3/2018 – Oasis Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Oasis Petroleum was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – Oasis Petroleum had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 497,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Get Oasis Petroleum Inc alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after acquiring an additional 462,112 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,816,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $13,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,784 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.