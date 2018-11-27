Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

11/20/2018 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/19/2018 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/14/2018 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/13/2018 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/1/2018 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $238.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Mastercard was given a new $232.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $191.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in Mastercard by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 39,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 173,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

