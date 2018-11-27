RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th.

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 513,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,804. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

