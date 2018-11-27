Red Hat (RHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.71

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.71 and last traded at $176.93, with a volume of 151606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHT. Nomura lowered their price objective on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,809 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 15.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,528 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 558.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,732 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Hat by 761.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

