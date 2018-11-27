RefToken (REF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,886.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $393,804.00 and approximately $27,886.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00014300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.02557796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00128068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00186316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.08675712 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken’s launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,929 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

