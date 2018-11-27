Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Holdings Reduced by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 26.5% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 57.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/republic-services-inc-rsg-holdings-reduced-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.