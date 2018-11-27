Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spark Energy (SPKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE):

11/16/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

11/7/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

11/7/2018 – Spark Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/6/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/30/2018 – Spark Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2018 – Spark Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spark Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of -1.48.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.08%.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 996,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 323,360 shares of company stock worth $2,753,257. Company insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

