Reviewing LI NING Co Ltd/ADR (LNNGY) and Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LI NING Co Ltd/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LI NING Co Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Jerash Holdings (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LI NING Co Ltd/ADR $1.31 billion 0.00 $76.24 million $0.77 N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 1.26 $10.41 million N/A N/A

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LI NING Co Ltd/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LI NING Co Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31%

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats LI NING Co Ltd/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LI NING Co Ltd/ADR

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; badminton equipment under the Kason brand name; and sports fashion products under the Lotto brand. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 6,262 LI-NING brand conventional stores, flagship stores, factory outlets, and discount stores; and 173 LI-NING YOUNG stores. Li Ning Company Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.