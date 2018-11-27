Reviewing NL Industries (NL) & Linde (LIN)

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NL Industries alerts:

This table compares NL Industries and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries 4.66% 5.03% 2.99% Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NL Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NL Industries has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NL Industries does not pay a dividend. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NL Industries and Linde’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $112.00 million 1.88 $116.10 million N/A N/A Linde $11.44 billion 3.84 $1.25 billion $5.85 26.08

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than NL Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NL Industries and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Linde 1 4 5 0 2.40

NL Industries presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.33%. Linde has a consensus price target of $181.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given NL Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Linde.

Summary

Linde beats NL Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, it offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.