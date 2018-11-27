Reviewing Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) & Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series B $10.38 billion 1.00 $2.44 billion N/A N/A Liberty Broadband Corp Series C $13.09 million 1,123.15 $2.03 billion N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series B 9.88% 22.24% 7.84% Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 9,562.04% 20.10% 17.64%

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day. The company also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, beauty, and personalized products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications. It also operates evite.com, an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

