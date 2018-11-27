Reviewing Veeva Systems (VEEV) and PTC (PTC)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

77.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 21.23% 13.58% 10.24% PTC 4.19% 11.97% 4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 5 9 0 2.64 PTC 0 4 11 0 2.73

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $100.62, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. PTC has a consensus target price of $98.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $685.57 million 19.17 $141.96 million $0.92 99.58 PTC $1.24 billion 8.11 $51.98 million $0.90 94.24

Veeva Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats PTC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.