Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $272.59 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.00 and a 1-year high of $345.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

