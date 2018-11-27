Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Energen Co. (EGN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Energen worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Energen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energen by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Energen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGN opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Energen Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energen to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

