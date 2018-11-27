RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Acquires 46,111 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $135,566.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Grain Co Continental purchased 4,784 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $14,112.80.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Grain Co Continental acquired 134,033 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $400,758.67.

On Monday, November 19th, Grain Co Continental acquired 97,523 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $287,692.85.

On Thursday, November 15th, Grain Co Continental acquired 84,902 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $245,366.78.

On Monday, November 12th, Grain Co Continental acquired 37,701 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $102,169.71.

On Thursday, August 30th, Grain Co Continental acquired 123,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $397,330.59.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 89,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,358. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIBT. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on RiceBran Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

