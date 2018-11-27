Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $48.37 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,411 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $48,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,413. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/richard-bernstein-advisors-llc-has-48-37-million-stake-in-invesco-optimum-yield-diversified-commodity-strategy-no-k-1-etf-pdbc.html.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.