Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 97.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $225,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $1,351,315.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,142. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.09. 22,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,278. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $251.66 and a 52-week high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.65.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

