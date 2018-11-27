Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of InterDigital worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 29.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 145.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,675. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

