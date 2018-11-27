RK Capital Management LLC Buys 40,500 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Comtech Telecomm. comprises approximately 2.5% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 242,849 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,645. The firm has a market cap of $615.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.22%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

