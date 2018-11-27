RK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 404,000 MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of MiX Telematics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 61,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 52.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

MIXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,571. The company has a market cap of $405.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.43. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. MiX Telematics’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

