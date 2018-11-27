RK Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment makes up approximately 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 509,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 53.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 2,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,550. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Golden Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Golden Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, VP Charles Protell bought 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $185,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 143,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,040 shares of company stock worth $283,367 and sold 210,024 shares worth $5,390,719. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

