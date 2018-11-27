RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PlayAGS Inc (AGS)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,300 shares during the period. PlayAGS makes up approximately 3.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 311,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,683,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,301. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $698.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. PlayAGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

