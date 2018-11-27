Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $126,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,241 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

FLR opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

