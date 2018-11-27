Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $186,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

