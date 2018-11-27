Roberto Bellini Purchases 100,000 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Stock

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) Director Roberto Bellini acquired 100,000 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.
Shares of BELLUS Health stock remained flat at $C$0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,079. BELLUS Health Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.20.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various other partnered clinical-stage drug development programs, including KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.
