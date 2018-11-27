Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $57,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,207,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,263,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 419.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 26.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 825,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,974,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COL opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

