Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 21,320 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index comprises about 3.6% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 75,506,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 148.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 788,058 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 966,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at about $2,652,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 433,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,257. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

