Roots Corp (ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.00. 25,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,352. Roots has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

