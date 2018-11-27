Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $176,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,599,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $686,758. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.08.

ROP opened at $285.75 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $252.23 and a 12-month high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

