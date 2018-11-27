Ross Stores (ROST) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.12.

ROST opened at $80.93 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 471.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,085,000 after buying an additional 2,126,303 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after buying an additional 1,400,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $92,166,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

