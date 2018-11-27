Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $80.93 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 471.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $92,166,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

