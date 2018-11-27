Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,433 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $351,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $267,569,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $173,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 54.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FL opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

