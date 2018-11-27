Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 567,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Essent Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Essent Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Essent Group by 709.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In related news, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $1,244,072.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

