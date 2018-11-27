Roxgold (ROGFF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday.

OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.13.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc operates as a gold mining company. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

